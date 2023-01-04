SYFY Series The Ark Gets Brand-New Trailer

Whenever sci-fi projects envision what would be necessary to head to another planet for colonization in case Earth itself collapses, virtually every scenario confirms that such an endeavor would need the most resourceful minds imaginable to pull off the unthinkable. In the new SYFY series The Ark, audiences will see what happens when a crew originally tasked with prolonging humanity on another planet instead has to figure out a way to ensure their own survival, with the upcoming series revealing an all-new trailer. Check out the new trailer for The Ark below before the series premieres on SYFY on February 1st.

Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

"The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences, and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said of the series when it was announced last year. "With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television."

Devlin added at the time, "I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life."

The Ark premieres on SYFY on February 1st.

Are you looking forward to the new series?