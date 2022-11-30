Tulsa King Renewed For Season 2 On Paramount+ After Record Breaking Debut

Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ original series Tulsa King has been renewed for a second season. While Yellowstone has been a hit for Paramount Network and Paramount+, Tulsa King is already setting new records with the traffic it brought to the company. Tulsa King not only drove Paramount+ to its highest single-day start, but the series was also the #1 new series of the year on cable with its preview on Paramount Network. So you can see why it was probably an easy decision to renew Taylor Sheridan's (Yellowstone) and Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Tulsa King for Season 2, tag-teaming with Yellowstone and its planned spinoffs to deliver a 1-2 punch to Paramount+.

Tulsa King bested the HBO hit House of the Dragon and FX's The Old Man as the best new series premiere on cable for the year, garnering 3.7 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. House of the Dragon came in second with 2.8 million total viewers, followed by The Old Man with 2.3 million total viewers.

Paramount Touts Tulsa King Success

"Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. "Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan's darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming. "The series' premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network's incredible Yellowstone audience."

"We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King," said David C. Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios. It's a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support and we are looking forward to getting back on set for season two."