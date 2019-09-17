Sylvester Stallone Is Working On A Cobra Reboot As A TV Series

Sylvester Stallone’s filmography features a slew of box office hits, and many of them have turned into franchises for Stallone over the years, including Rocky, The Expendables, and Rambo. One that never did despite being a box office success was 1986’s Cobra, which had Stallone playing a no-nonsense member of the LAPD’s Zombie Squad. The movie never got a sequel, though in the years since has become a cult favorite, and Stallone recently revealed that it could be finally getting its due on the small screen. According to Stallone, the project is being developed by Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez and is on his list of roles he would love to reprise.

“I’m talking with Robert Rodriguez right now about Cobra, which looks like that could happen,” Stallone told Fandango. Stallone said the project would be done “as a series” and not a film. “It’s basically his baby now,” Stallone said of Rodriguez, and we’re hoping this ends up becoming a reality.

For those who aren’t familiar with Cobra, the film had Stallone in the role of Marion Cobretti (hence the nickname Cobra), a member of a special task force known as the Zombie Squad. Cobra is known for his deadly efficiency and his mantra to keep potential victims safe and alive at all costs. Fans see this mantra at work early in the film, as he drives up to a hostage situation at a supermarket and tries to negotiate. That negotiation ends with a knife in the gunman’s torso followed by several bullets to make sure he’s down.

That exemplifies Cobra’s methods and style throughout the film, and it’s definitely one of Stallone’s harder-edged roles, even when compared to Expendables and Rambo. As for the reboot, it’s not known if Stallone would reprise his role for the entire series or if he would pass the torch to someone new and act as a mentor, but either way, we definitely want tl see what Cobretti’s been up to all these years.

In a recent Q&A Stallone revealed the thinking behind Cobra and why it wasn’t a franchise.

“That (conceit) was what if Bruce Springsteen had a gun?” Stallone told an audience member during a recent Q&A (via The AV Club). “That was rock n’ roll meets drama. That should have been another franchise because that character was so cool. And I blew it. My personal life got in the way. But we’re trying to bring it back as a streaming TV series. Bring out the zombie squad. I’m long gone, but the idea is really good.”

