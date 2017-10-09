Szechuan Sauce Returns After ‘Rick and Morty’ Fan Outrage

To say that yesterday’s extremely limited return of McDonald’s cult-classic Szechuan Sauce didn’t go well is an understatement. Rick and Morty fans showed up for a taste of the sauce only to encounter understocked restaurants, stores that never got the sauce and even fights. Now McDonald’s is speaking out and trying to make things right.

In a statement shared on McDonald’s Twitter today, the fast food chain acknowledged that, despite having good intentions with their highly limited batch of Szechuan Sauce, they weren’t prepared for the demand. As a result, McDonald’s is bringing back the sauce once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

You can read the entire statement in the tweet above, but the part that will really get fans, both of Rick and Morty and the sauce itself, excited is the last part. When Szechuan Sauce returns this winter, it will be available at all McDonald’s locations and not just for a day:

Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.

The statement didn’t provide an exact date for the sauce’s return, but it should go a long way to ease some of the anger fans had after Saturday’s sauce fiasco. As those keeping track will recall the fast food chain announced that they would have the sauce available at select McDonald’s for one day only along with special posters.

However, eager Rick and Morty fans found it nearly impossible to get a packet of Szechuan Sauce. Very few McDonald’s locations received the sauce and those that did reportedly only received 20 packets per store. Many fans reported long lines only to find out that stores that were supposed to have received the sauce never did or, in some cases, only had posters. Packets of the sauce also quickly popped up on eBay for some pretty insane prices.

Hopefully this second coming of the second coming of Szechuan Sauce will go much more smoothly.