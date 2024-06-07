Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles First Trailer Released

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem ushered in a new era for the franchise, and now fans can jump back into that delightful world in a new animated series on Paramount+. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will deliver 12 epic episodes this August, and now we have the official trailer for the series in all its Turtle-tastic glory. The trailer gives us a look at the Turtles' powerful adversary Bishop, though the greatest challenge might just be the Turtles having to fight as individuals before they can reunite as a team. You can watch the full trailer in the video below.

Everyone's favorite Turtles are back for an epic adventure that will require them to step out of their comfort zones, but that doesn't mean they aren't up to the challenge. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael will have their hands full with Bishop and her mechanical minion army, though the high stakes won't keep them from delivering some lighthearted humor the group is known for along the way.

Tales features the Mutant Mayhem voice cast reprising their roles, with Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball) as Leo, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donnie, Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey, and Brady Noon (Family Switch) as Raphael. Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) is also returning to once again voice April O'Neil. Mutant Mayhem's Point Grey will also once again be handling animation duties on the series. You can find the official description for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below.

"From the universe of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple."

For those who missed out on Mutant Mayhem, the film was well-received by critics and audiences and brought in over $180 million at the box office. It has since debuted on Paramount+, and the studio has greenlit a sequel to the film as well as the new animated series. You can check out the official description for Mutant Mayhem below.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

What do you think of the trailer? You can talk all things Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!