Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teaser Trailer Released

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is on the horizon! Last year, the hit animated franchise was given new life as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem went live to rave reviews. Now, Paramount+ is set to continue the series with a TV show, and the project's first teaser trailer is live.

As you can see below, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is going to be a wild ride. The show picks up after the events of the 2023 movie preceding it. Created by Christopher L. Yost and Alan Wan, the show is meant to act as a bridge between the series' first film and its upcoming sequel.

Watch the exclusive new teaser trailer for the animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, coming this summer to Paramount+: pic.twitter.com/TkrdF6V7Zz — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2024

In the teaser trailer, we are reunited with all of our favorite characters from Donatello to April O'Neil and Leonardo. The show will also feature the same cast that we met in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Micah Abbey will play Donatello while Shamon Brown Jr. brings Michelangelo to life. Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, Brady Noon plays Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri oversees April.

Currently, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is slated to go live in 2024 though no firm release window has been set beyond that. Nickelodeon Animation Studio is producing the show with help from Point Grey Pictures. And of course, the animated series will be found on Paramount+ once it goes live.

If you have not seen the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, you can find it streaming easily enough. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is streaming on Paramount+ and can be found in stores on Blu-ray / DVD. So for more info on the film, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

