Ted Lasso EP Bill Lawrence Hopes The Show Can Go Beyond Three Seasons

When Ted Lasso was renewed by Apple TV+, the series got an additional two seasons, bringing it to three. At the time, it was said that the series was structured as a three-season story, rather than being an open-ended show, so that star Jason Sudeikis could return home to the United States and not leave his family for big chunks of the year. As the show became one of the best-reviewed and most-watched shows of 2020, though, questions started to arise as to whether a three-seasons-and-out model was really sustainable. Now co-creator Bill Lawrence says he hopes they can produce more than that.

The comments, made on Twitter, come days after co-creator Brendan Hunt told ComicBook that plans "could change" regarding the three-season structure. Lawrence declined to elaborate, saying only "hope not" when someone asked him if season three really was the end of the series.

"We've always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren't prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show," Hunt told ComicBook's Patrick Cavanaugh earlier this month. "So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that's where our head is at right now."

In Season 2 of the series, Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

For his part, Lawrence has some experience with shows that just won't die. After NBC cancelled his long-running series Scrubs, it headed to ABC for a final season, which at the time was seen as a potential retooling for more. His series Cougar Town started on ABC, then headed to TBS for a few seasons after its initial cancellation.

The first two episodes of Ted Lasso Season 2 are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

