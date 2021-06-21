Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Released

✖

Ted Lasso Season 2's trailer is now out, giving fans of Apple TV+'s breakout hit a look at what's coming next when the show returns on July 23rd. We already got a teaser for Ted Lasso season 2 that gave fans a small taste of what the story of Ted Lasso's sophomore season was all about. However, that teaser really was more of a refresher about where the various characters of the ensemble comedy are at when season 2 begins; this new trailer - with its track of Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure" gets into the finer points of the "conflict" season 2 will deal with.

Ted Lasso season 1 saw American football coach Ted Lass (Jason Sudeikis) relocate to the UK to coach a struggling soccer team (AFC Richmond) while trying to acclimate to European culture and get the team to acclimate to his very American approach to coaching. The series proved to have a much deeper set of character arcs than it initially seemed, as Ted, his players, the owners, and all the people in-between who helped the team out, all became breakout favorites.

SPOILERS: When Ted Lasso season 1 ended with AFC Richmond battling hard for a qualifying spot, only to have those hopes dashed by former star teammate Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). At the same time, Ted had battled hard to save his marriage but ultimately had to let go of his wife and son and accept his divorce. The bittersweet process of acceptance and growth during hard times echoed across the roster of major characters in the show - and really the entire fanbase that viewed it.

Ted Lasso has swept up a nice set of awards for Apple TV+. Jason Sudeikis won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy; his co-star Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), and the show itself all won big at the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Awards. Ted Lasso has also been recognized for some big creative awards, including directing (DGA), writing (WGA), and ensemble acting (SAG). The show was a welcome discovery for many viewers during the dark times of the 2020 pandemic, sparking the sort of online buzz that was, in many ways, reminiscent of Ted Lasso's own underdog achiever theme. Now, as the song in the trailer implies, the show is somewhat under pressure to deliver to much higher expectations, from a much wider audience.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres July 23rd on Apple TV+