Ted Lasso Finale Reveals Coach Beard's First Name

This week has been a big one for saying goodbye to fan-favorite television series. One of the many shows to (supposedly) say goodbye this week was Ted Lasso, the beloved Apple TV+ dramedy that previously won 11 Emmys. The plan was always to end the show with three seasons, but the finale did tease the possibility of some spinoffs. The final episodes also revealed some interesting information about Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), who has always been a bit of an enigma. The penultimate episode revealed the character's backstory with Ted (Jason Sudeikis), and the finale finally revealed his first name. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In the finale, Ted and Coach Beard are getting ready to head back home to Kansas, when Beard confesses he wants to stay to be with his girlfriend, Jane. He tells Ted he loves him, and Ted replies, "I love you, too, Willis." Interestingly, Ted actually called him by his first name back in Season 2, but no one caught it because he was quoting Gary Coleman's famous catchphrase from Diff'rent Strokes. One fan caught the reference, and shared it on Twitter, which you can check out below:

i don't know why so many people are shocked about coach beard's name when ted already said it in season 2 episode 1#tedlasso pic.twitter.com/7cIjHOvvyW — always.a.mikaelson🇮🇹 (@xedom02) May 31, 2023

Jason Sudeikis On Ted Lasso's Future:

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis previously told Variety. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

Hannah Waddingham on a Rebecca Spin-Off:

When asked about a potential Rebecca spinoff while speaking to Collider earlier this year, Waddinham replied, "You know what? I genuinely can't even think about that. I wouldn't know how to let that in because I can't imagine, first of all, not being with Ted. And secondly, I am so immersed in the Greyhound world that my brain literally won't let that in. It's very strange. I can hear you, but I'm not acknowledging it."

Did you like the Ted Lasso finale? Tell us in the comments.