Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Ted Lasso's season 2 trailer is out - and you can watch it above. The new trailer also reveals Ted Lasso's season 2 premiere date on Apple TV+, which is July 23rd. The date was revealed in a tweet from the Ted Lasso Twitter account, along with the message that, "I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called." Needless to say, fans are happy to finally have an official return date.

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)? ‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

Ted Lasso became a dark horse breakout hit during the 2020 lockdowns - and with good reason. The show's premise (about a very American football coach who is appointed captain of a struggling UK soccer team) was actually a sly vehicle for a story about kindness and optimism, and why they are still so critical, even in this increasingly cynical world. It was the kind of theme that a lot of people needed during the dark times of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, and actor Jason Sudeikis certainly delivered in the titular role.

Since gaining acclaim with viewers, Ted Lasso has gone on to be favored with some big awards nominations and even some big wins. Jason Sudeikis took home a 2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy; while he, his co-star Hannah Waddingham, and the show itself all won big at the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Awards. Ted Lasso has also been recognized for its individual artistic merits, including directing (the DGA), writing (WGA), and ensemble acting (SAG). If nothing else, it's been the biggest mainstream breakthrough for Apple TV+, drawing more eyes to the streaming service.

As you can see from the trailer, the somber end of Ted Lasso season 1's story about AFC Richmond's lack of progress won't be stopping the show from bringing its upbeat positive tone back for season 2.

Ted Lasso season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ starting on July 23rd.