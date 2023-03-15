Ted Lasso Season 3 Debuts Early on Apple TV+

The wait for the third (and possibly final) season of Ted Lasso is finally over! The Jason Sudeikis-starring series about an American football coach in London has been a massive hit since premiering in 2020, winning multiple Emmys for each of its two seasons and earning the love of TV fans around the world. Season 3 of the series is one of the most highly anticipated comedy returns in quite a while, and Apple TV+ decided to throw fans a bone and release it early.

Ted Lasso Season 3 was slated to premiere on Wednesday, March 15th, with just one episode dropping on Apple TV+ at the start of the day. The streamer debuted the premiere episode a little bit early, making it available to every subscriber on Tuesday night. You can go check it out right now!

Is Ted Lasso Ending With Season 3?

There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not Season 3 of Ted Lasso will be the end for the award-winning series. The show's popularity is through the roof, but the creative team has been adamant that the tale of Sudeikis' titular coach was only meant to go for three seasons.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis told Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Apple TV+ has yet to officially confirm whether or not Ted Lasso Season 3 will be the show's final installment. Of course, there's always the possibility for a spinoff following any number of beloved characters from the show.

Are you excited for the arrival of Ted Lasso Season 3? Let us know in the comments!