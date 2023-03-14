Ted Lasso Star Says There's "No Reason" Show Can't Continue Past Season 3

Ted Lasso, one of the most acclaimed and popular shows around, is preparing to return for what could be its final season. The creative team behind the series has noted on several occasions that the story arc they've had in place from the beginning was always intended to last for three seasons. That hasn't changed, even with the surge in popularity since Ted Lasso premiered. Having said all that, Apple TV+ has yet to call the new season of Ted Lasso its final season, with advertising ignoring the potential ending entirely. Could Ted Lasso possibly continue into Season 4?

Nick Mohammed, who stars as Nate on Ted Lasso, believes there isn't any reason the series needs to conclude with Season 3, even after the current story arc ends. While speaking to EW, Mohammed offered his thoughts on the possible ending of the show.

"I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs," Mohammed said. "But that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

Jason Sudeikis, who co-created Ted Lasso and portrays the titular football coach, said as recently as this month that Season 3 is the end of the story that he set out to tell with this series.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis told Deadline. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet-that being Season 3-it's flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.' But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Ted Lasso returns to Apple TV+ for its third season on March 15th.