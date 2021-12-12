Ted Lasso Season 3 Starts Filming Sooner Than You Think

Ted Lasso is currently one of the most popular shows on television. The Apple TV+ series won multiple Emmys this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudekis), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham), and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein). The show’s second season came to an end in October, and fans are eager for more. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon, Waddingham revealed that the show’s third season will go into production soon.

“We start on Valentine’s Day, which is rather lovely. But I think because Jason is from SNL and Brendan [Hunt], who plays Coach Beard, is from Second City, which is in Chicago… and because Brett does stand-up, they write like the framework of the show, and then, the amount of times, and me with kind of like lots of emotional monologues, I will suddenly get completely different words just before the camera’s about to go on me… And at first, I was just like, you can’t do this to me, and Jason was just like, you’re absolutely fine. I think they like doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reaction to something, but my mid-40s brain can’t cope with it at all. I’m one stage away from having idiot boards because it’s hardcore! They’re just used to that SNL kind of world,” Waddingham shared.

Ted Lasso follows the titular character, played by Sudeikis, an American college football coach who is recruited to coach an English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience with soccer. The Hunt, who also serves as an executive producer, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the show’s future plans.

“We’ve always seen it as a three-season situation. We still have a three-season story arc in mind, but the thing we weren’t prepared for when we were thinking three seasons, was the degree to which people would take to the show,” Hunt told ComicBook‘s Patrick Cavanaugh. “So, perhaps that intention will be challenged a little bit, but that’s where our head is at right now.”

However, co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence recently spoke with Deadline and revealed the show could last longer than they initially planned.

“When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” Lawrence said. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle, and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

Ted Lasso’s first two seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.