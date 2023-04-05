Ted Lasso Season 3: Who Is Grant Wahl?

Ted Lasso is a show that has never shied away from getting viewers in their feelings, mixing heart and humor in more effective ways than most other shows on television. Depression, anxiety, divorce, trauma, and even death have been topics addressed head-on by Ted Lasso over the last couple of years. This week's new episode, "Big Week," saved its emotional punch for the very end, and it was one that had nothing to do with the characters on the show. The fourth episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 ends with a title card that reads, "in memory of Grant Wahl."

Wahl's name may not be one that every viewer recognizes right away, but there's a good chance that anyone who keeps up with sports at all at least knows his story. Wahl was an American soccer journalist who was covering the World Cup in Qatar late last year. He collapsed during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands and died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm. Wahl had received death threats in Qatar for his support of the LGBTQ+ community, leading some to believe there could've been foul play regarding his unexpected death. An autopsy back in the United State confirmed there was no foul play involved.

Wahl was a widely respected journalist and author in the world of soccer. The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced that Wahl would be given the Colin Jose Media Award, recognizing his contributions to soccer in the United States. He'll be inducted into the Hall later this year.

Given Ted Lasso's love for soccer, journalism, and good people, it should come as no surprise the Apple TV+ series is taking a moment to honor the life of Grant Wahl. The acknowledgement comes in the third season, where the most notable journalist on the entire show — Trent Crimm — is taking on a more prominent role.

Just as Wahl had done for his entire career, Ted Lasso has spent three seasons being an ambassador for soccer in the United States and lifting people up whenever the opportunity arises.