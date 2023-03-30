Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis Addresses Possible Spin-Off Ideas

It's no secret that Ted Lasso was always meant to end after three seasons, but now that the third season is in full swing, fans are eager to find out if this is really the end for AFC Richmond. These days, it's pretty common for spin-offs and/or prequels to follow up a beloved series, but there aren't any current plans to further explore the world of Ted Lasso. However, series star Jason Sudeikis recently told The Jess Cagle Show that there's room for a Ted Lasso spin-off.

"I'm interpreting that question as, 'Is there enough soup to feed more people?' Yes," Sudeikis said. "But sometimes we just wanna make a new soup." Sudeikis explained that the Ted Lasso characters are "played" and "written" in a "fun way," He continued, "I don't know, but I believe that there's enough juice left in the Richmond orange, if you will, to squeeze out stuff ... It's just, you know, we're still squeezing the season three orange."

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," Sudeikis previously said when asked about a fourth season. "The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors. We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility. So I couldn't say yes or no. I do know that this part of the show is what it's supposed to be. And it will be everything it was fortunate to become, based on all those added developments. As far as Season 4, I apologize for not giving you a more direct answer because I understand that's helpful for headlines."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer and star Brett Goldstein was asked about Season 4, but teased his joke idea for a spin-off instead.

"I've got lots of ideas. Given that he dies at the end of this season," Goldstein jokingly revealed. "I like Ghost Roy, where he sort of haunts the school where Phoebe goes, just to hang out with her. It would be spooky for a bit and then she'd just get used to having 'Ghost Roy' around."

Ted Lasso releases new Season 3 episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays.