Temuera Morrison Reunites With Aquaman Co-star Jason Momoa for New TV Series

Temuera Morrison is best known for playing Jango Fett and Boba Fett in Star Wars, but he also played Tom Curry in the DC Extended Universe. He will soon be reprising his role as Aquaman's father in Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom, but it won't be the actor's only upcoming project with Jason Momoa. Momoa is set to executive produce Chief of War for Apple TV+, which he will also write and star in. According to Variety, Morrison has joined the limited series as King Kahekili, the King of Maui.

Chief of War takes place in Hawaii in 1795 as the island nation is in a state of war while four major kingdoms battle for power. Legendary warrior Ka'iana chooses to live as a fisherman rather than serve in Maui's army, but his life is interrupted when Seers identify him as the chosen leader who will help bring about peace after the extended conflict.

Will the Warner Bros. Discovery Changes Affect Aquaman?

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making headlines with various changes to HBO Max, including cutting and removing projects in an effort to save money. The biggest surprise was the decision to scrap the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. This has led to concern for other upcoming projects, but some folks involved with the wide world of DC are keeping their hopes up when it comes to the company's future. Momoa recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and was asked about the possible 10-year DC plan proposed by CEO David Zaslav. However, this response came before the news that DC Films head Walter Hamada has left Warner Bros. Discovery.

"That's an interesting question," Momoa said. "I just trust in them to make the right decisions, and I gotta stay in my lane." The actor went on to tease what fans can expect from the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

"We killed it," Momoa teased. "We made something amazing and it'll come out when it's meant to come out. The nice thing about what's happened with COVID is that everyone is trying to rush to meet these deadlines but we know it should come out when it's ready to come out [at a time] when everybody is getting back in the movie theaters. So, thank you Tom Cruise."

"We wrote a great story," Momoa continued. "I was one of the writers on it and the minute we finished [Aquaman] I went in with a 50-page outline for the second one and they used it and they liked it. It's got my heart in it. I feel very connected to the character and have played him across, what, four movies now?" He added, "As long as we can. If people don't like it and it feels like it's past its due date, then we won't make another one ... But if they love it, then we will make more, you know. I don't want to force anything down someone's throat to watch it. But I love it."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now scheduled to be released on December 25th, 2023.