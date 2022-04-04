Jason Momoa Returns to Apple TV+ for New Series Chief of War

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is officially returning to Apple TV+ for another live-action series. On Monday, The Ankler‘s Transom newsletter revealed that Momoa is set to star in the upcoming one-hour drama Chief of War. Momoa is also poised to co-write the series alongside Thomas Paa Sibbett and Doug Jung. Chief of War takes place around 1795 when the four major kingdoms of Hawaii were constantly in a state of war. Tired of bloodshed, legendary warrior Ka’iana left Maui’s army to live a peaceful life as a fisherman. However, he’s pulled back into battle when Seers, who have visions of the future, identify him as the one who will fulfill an ancient prophecy that will bring peace to all of Hawaii.

This will be Momoa’s second television project at Apple TV+, after the live-action series See. The project was renewed for a third season last year, but does not currently have a release date.

“In this [show], by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins,” Momoa said of the series in a previous interview. “Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

In addition to his work at Apple TV+, Momoa’s television efforts include The Climb, a new rock climbing competition series that he will executive produce. The series, which hails from Momoa, professional rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation, was given an eight-episode order last year. The Climb seeks to represent the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” Momoa said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

