Terminator: Dark Fate Critics TV Spots Released

Fans have waited a long time for a worthy sequel in the Terminator franchise, and if the first critic’s spots for Terminator: Dark Fate are to be believed, it seems they will finally get it. The first two spots shower the film with praise, saying things like “The Terminator movie we’ve been waiting for” and highlighting that the film has the “best action” in the entire franchise. Praise is also given to Linda Hamilton, who reprises her role as Sarah Connor, and you can check out all the positive things critics are saying in the video above.

The clips also show off more of Connor working alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, who returns as the T-800 from the first two films. During a recent interview, James Cameron explained why he’s aged in this film from the last time we saw him, despite being cybernetic.

“In the first movie, he’s actually got sort of gangrene and his wounds are kind of rotting by the end of the film,” Cameron said. “When the guy pounds on the door and says, ‘Hey buddy, you got a dead cat in there?’ It’s like, he’s rotting. His human flesh is dying before it all gets burned off. All biological systems are subject to age unless you were to specifically genetically tinker that out, which obviously they didn’t do. So his outer form ages. The flesh will die and fall off eventually, and then he’ll just be the endoskeleton walking around. A little harder to blend in at that point.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.

Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.