That '90s Show Featurette Highlights Emotional Returns of Original Stars

The upcoming sequel series That '90s Show will put original stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith at the center of a new story featuring all-new teenagers, but there are still some appearances from the original stars of That '70s Show, with a new featurette highlighting the overwhelming emotions of those stars' returns. Both Rupp and Smith reflect on how much has changed in the years since bringing the original series to life, as the cast of that series went on become veritable superstars in Hollywood, and just how impactful it was to reunite with them all these years later. That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

The new series is described, "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner -- this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner -- showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests in That '90s Show.

This isn't the first '90s sitcom that Netflix has revived, as they also brought back Full House for Fuller House, a project that saw the returns of a majority of the original series' cast. That series went on to run for five seasons, surely leading some fans to wonder if That '90s Show could similarly have an ongoing tenure.

