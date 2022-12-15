That '90s Show Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Last month, Netflix released the first trailer for the That '70s Show sequel, That '90s Show, which is debuting in January. The reboot is set to star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The show will also feature appearances from most of the original That '70s Show stars, including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo). Today, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Don Stark is also returning to play the lovable and goofy Bob Pinciotti.

"I had family saying, 'Oh, wow, that's great,' and I said, 'Let's just pump the brakes because you don't know exactly what this means,'" Stark explained about seeing the initial sequel announcement. "It was a long time before I was approached on whether or not I would be coming back, so when they let me know, I was really excited about that and to see everybody again."

"They had to build all new sets but they looked exactly like they were back then. It was just like going home," Stark shared. "It was amazing, it really brought back a flood of wonderful memories. All the young people who were in the new cast were terrific, and it mirrored what it was like when we started."

"Bob exists in me," Stark explained with a laugh, saying playing the character is "like riding a bike." He added, "As soon as the clothes came on, and the wig came on, and the sideburns, and the jewelry, everything just kind of snapped. It was great. It was seamless. There was nothing to do, my Bob accent was right there at the ready, and it was fantastic. Bob is still that same guy: He means well, and he's got a big heart but doesn't always think things through completely or at all." You can check out a photo of Stark's return below:

(Photo: PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX)

Is Jackie Still With Fez in That '90s Show?

After That '70s Show ended with Jackie (Kunis) being with Fez (Valderrama), fans were pretty upset. Many hoped she would end up with Hyde (Danny Masterson), but no one expects them to fix that mistake in the new series considering the allegations made against Masterson are the reason he's the only original cast member not appearing in the show. However, Kunis did confirm that Jackie and Kelso (Kutcher) ended up getting married and are together in the new series. The couple was on and off again throughout the entirety of That '70s Show, but even though Kunis and Kutcher are married in real life, she doesn't think Jackie and Kelso should have ended up together.

That '90s Show premieres on January 19, 2023.