That '90s Show Netflix Release Date Revealed

That '90s Show is coming to Netflix on January 19, according to a new article. Kurtwood Smith and Deborah Jo Rupp return in the roles of Red and Kitty Forman, whose son Eric was at the heart of That '70s Show. Ignoring the ill-fated That '80s Show spinoff, the new series will center on Leia, Eric's daughter, who is staying with her grandparents for the summer and getting to knew a new generation of teens from her parents' hometown.

The series was originally intended as a 10-episode event story, but now the producers are talking about more seasons, with each taking place during the summer and giving the characters a relatively clean slate and a new story as their lives, goals, and relationships change and evolve.

"We agreed amongst ourselves, we weren't going to do it unless we could find a reason," executive producer Lindsey Turner told Variety. "And the thing that Greg said that I really loved, and I know mom and dad did too was, the '90s was the last time that people were looking up, they weren't looking down at their phones. It was that last place of a real kind of engagement, having to make your own fun and really connecting with each other."

You can see the logline for the series below.

Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Members of the original series, including Tommy Chong, are expected to return to reprise their roles. Netflix has been doing their best to keep under wraps exactly who did and did not make a return trip to Point Place, but some of the actors have been more open than others about whether or not they planned to return for the spinoff.

Per the Variety report, Leia (whose mother is Donna, don't worry) is played by Callie Haverda. Soon after arriving in Wisconsin, she meets next door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) – named after 90s icon Gwen Stefani, natch – and falls in with Gwen's crew, including Gwen's brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) and their pals Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Jay (Mace Coronel).