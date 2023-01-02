That '90s Show Poster Released by Netflix

The original That '70s Show was a success largely due to the hilarious antics of its teen-aged characters, with a new poster for the upcoming sequel series That '90s Show reminding audiences that its young characters will once again take the forefront of the experience. With some sequel series, the original stars will return to play prominent roles, though That '90s Show will highlight entirely new dynamics of a fresh-faced friend group, yet a number of beloved characters from the original series are set to make their returns. You can check out a new poster for That '90s Show below before it premieres on Netflix on January 19th.

The new series is described, "It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Also returning to Point Place are creators Bonnie and Terry Turner -- this time with their daughter Lindsey Turner -- showrunner/executive producer Gregg Mettler, and executive producers Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner. Joining the show are executive producers Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

(Photo: Netflix)

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests in That '90s Show.

The original series was not only a successful sitcom in its own right, but also helped launched the careers of its young stars. Surely both the fans of that original sitcom but also the cast and crew of That '90s Show will hope to have a long tenure and this revival will only be the first spark of an ongoing series.

That '90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19th.

