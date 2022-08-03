That '90s Show Reveals Official Logo for That '70s Show Sequel

Last week, it was revealed that Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show sequel series, That '90s Show, has officially wrapped production. The reboot is set to star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman. The show will also feature most of the original That '70s Show stars in guest roles, including Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo). Last week, Valderrama shared a photo of his That '90s Show script, which offers a first look at the series' logo.

"To whom it may concern... Now if I could just remember the accent.. 😉," Valderrama wrote. You can check out his post below:

Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." The show will also star Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

Kutcher recently spoke about why he and his real-life wife, Kunis, chose to return to play their roles.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher shared. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

Prepon also recently spoke about her emotional return for That '90s Show.

"It's so fun. It's all the same sets," Prepon shared. "When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."

Stay tuned for more updates about That '90s Show, which does not yet have a release date.