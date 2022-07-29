Netflix's That '90s Show Revival Wraps Filming

That '90s Show went into production earlier this year, and fans of That '70s Show have been eager to see their old sitcom favorites return to the small screen. The reboot is set to star Callie Haverda as Donna and Eric's daughter, Leia, and see the return of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red Forman as series regulars. The show will also feature most of the original That '70s Show stars in guest roles. Yesterday, Haverda took to Instagram to reveal production on the reboot has officially wrapped filming.

"And that's a wrap on season one of that 90s show :) this show has been my life for the past six? seven? months and the people working on it with me have not only become some of my closest friends but my family. I am so thankful for this experience and everyone who has been there along the way. I can't wait for you all to go back to the 90s to meet Leia and the gang 💫," Haverda wrote. You can check out her post below:

Netflix ordered the sequel series last fall and it is described as being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." The show will also see the return of Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez). The returning stars will all reprise their original roles in what is described as a "legacy cast making special guest appearances." It was also announced that Tommy Chong will be returning to play Leo, the aging burnout hippie who ran the Foto Hut photoshop.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher recently shared with Variety. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

Stay tuned for more updates about That '90s Show, which does not yet have a release date.