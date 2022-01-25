The Ark: SYFY Orders New Series From Independence Day Writer

SYFY has given a 12-episode straight to series order to The Ark, a new drama series from Independence Day and Stargate writer and producer Dean Devlin. According to Deadline, the series will begin production at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. Casting will begin soon. Devlin will show run and executive produce alongside Stargate SG-1 writer-producer Jonathan Glassner. The series does not presently have a premiere date. Devlin and Glassner previously collaborated on The Outpost which aired for four seasons on The CW.

That series concluded its run last October.

According to the series description, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

“The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences, and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming said. “With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

As was noted previously, Devlin and Glassner will executive produce. They are joined by Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media will also produce. Devlin’s Electric Entertainment International Sales division is selling international rights to the series.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said.

