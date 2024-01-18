The Avengers Reboot Reportedly in the Works

The Avengers reboot is reportedly in the works – the classic UK TV series, not Marvel's Avengers franchise.

StudioCanal owns the rights to The Avengers and has reportedly "been quietly" working on a reboot of the franchise for some time. Ben Taylor (Netflix's Sex Education) has reportedly been attached to direct; Mickey Down and Konrad Kay (HBO/BBC's Industry) are attached to write. Warner Bros. Discovery's Wall to Wall imprint will co-produce with StudioCanal.

What Is The Avengers (UK) About?

The synopsis for the 1960s The Avengers TV series reads:

John Steed works for British Intelligence and works with various partners... The problems he finds are always a bit odd, just on the edge of science fiction (cyborg killers, a city built under a disused coal mine, a gang put together for adrenaline junkies, and a killer who used a concentrated cold virus to kill his victims by having them sneeze to death). Steed is always the ultimate in culture and grace as he saves the world each week.

Actor Patrick Macnee became an icon for playing John Steed, while the ladies in his company over the years also became as iconic as any Bond Girl. Those ladies included the likes of Cathy Gale (Honor Blackman – Seasons 2 and 3), Emma Peel (Diana Rigg – Seasons 4, 5, and 6), and Tara King (Linda Thorson) (Season 7).

The popularity of the series led to a 1970s sequel series, The New Avengers, which brought back Macnee as Steed, taking on more of a mentor role for two new agents, Mike Gambit (Gareth Hunt) and Purdey (Joanna Lumley). The sequel lasted for two series (or seasons) and 26 episodes before bringing the TV franchise to an end. However, The Avengers has continued in many forms of media ever since – including a '70s radio broadcast series and a stage play; a 1998 film with Ralph Fiennes as Steed and Uma Thurman as Emma Peel, and a 2013 audio production that was, in part, produced by StudioCanal.

Ironically enough, the one thing that The Avengers hasn't done is get a new TV series reboot off the ground. Admittedly it's something of a hard sell to audiences in an era where Bond and Kingsman are major franchises – and even Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth is an edgier version of the gentleman hero. The Avengers seems old-fashioned in many ways – not to mention the name confusion with Marvel.

Last year, The Fast Show stars Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson claimed that they had considered a swing at an Avengers TV reboot – but passed, citing the inability to crack the material open for modern audiences:

"Years ago, me and Paul Whitehouse were approached to see if we were interested in revamping The Avengers, the original TV Avengers from the '60s," Higson told Radio Times. "At the time, we said no, but actually, something like that would be fun.

"We were busy on our own stuff at the time, and we thought, 'Do we really want to bring back something that's not going to be as good as the original?'" he added.

