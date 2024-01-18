Daredevil: Born Again "Days Away" From Filming Again (Exclusive)

One of the many Hollywood productions impacted by last year's labor strike, Daredevil: Born Again was in the middle of filming its first season when work stoppages forced principal photography to draw to a close. Now, the series is getting ready to resume filming as Vincent D'Onofrio tells us he's just days away from picking work back up on the project.

We spoke to D'Onofrio and Echo creator David Mack in support of our latest edition of Creators on Creators, with the video of that full conversation coming soon.

"We're days away from restarting Daredevil, so that's that's we're about to plunge into a lot of work," the Daredevil star tells us. He also says the series will film entirely in New York whether it's on practical sets or on a sound stage. "We're shooting in New York, in in the studio and on locations here. Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Chelsea. Stuff like that."

The actor has nothing but great things to say of the show's recent creative overhaul, who saw a new showrunner take the reins to the show. Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are also directing all new episodes of the show.

"We're pretty excited. These scripts are great. We've got two great directors," D'Onofrio adds. "Charlie [Cox] and I, we talk. We speak every day, and are working on stuff every day. I feel like I am excited, like when you're about to start a new job that you know is going to be tons of work. You know, so you're like, super excited, and like, 'Oh here we go. Here we go.'"

