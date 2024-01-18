The Daily Show Reveals 2024 Hosting Plans for the Election Year

Earlier this week, The Daily Show won Outstanding Talk Series at the Emmys for Trevor Noah's final season. This has fans wondering yet again who will be the show's next host. Since Noah left in 2022, the show has been led by various gusts hosts including Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, Kal Penn, and more. Many thought longtime correspondent, Roy Wood Jr., would end up taking on the role as permanent host, but he announced he was exiting the show in October. During The Daily Show's Emmy win, you could see Wood Jr. mouthing the words, "Please hire a host." Well, an election year is upon us, and Deadline is reporting that The Daily Show is once again continuing without a permanent host.

According to the report, The Daily Show's correspondents will lead the show for the next few months rather than having celebrity guest hosts coming in like the previous year. "This plays into the idea that the show's permanent host or hosts could already be on staff, a proposal that has been floated within Paramount," Deadline writes. With Wood Jr. out, it's being said that Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, and Jordan Klepper are currently in talks for new contracts while Michael Kosta and some other correspondents are already signed on for the show's next phase.

"It still could happen," Wood said of returning to The Daily Show to host while appearing on Sherri (via Entertainment Weekly) last year. "I just don't want to do work in the meantime ... I was shocked at the decision myself because No. 1, we were in a strike. Who do you know come off [a] strike and then quit the job? ... That wasn't the plan."

"But while you got your process, I need to have my process," he continued. "So I'm going to be over here making sure all my ducks are in a row as well, in case that doesn't end up the way that I hope. And the job of correspondent ... it's not easy. It's not like hard labor but it is a mentally stressful job, so I want to make sure that I remove the stress from my space so I have space to figure out what's next for myself in case I'm not in that chair come January. So I had to leave. I'm sorry ... that's just what it is and it's nothing personal. This is the first job I ever quit where I got to clean out my office."

How do you feel about The Daily Show's current plan to have multiple correspondents lead the show? Tell us in the comments.