The Batman Actor Jay Lycurgo Celebrates Joining Titans as Tim Drake

✖

Earlier today came the news that young actor Jay Lycurgo was confirmed to be playing Tim Drake in the third season of HBO Max's Titans. Coincidentally Lycurgo has a minor role in the upcoming The Batman, playing a member of the face-painted gang that Batman fights and is featured in the trailer (making him the first crossover star to be featured in DC's new Batman movie while also joining HBO Max's DC television universe). After the news, Lycurgo took to Twitter to react to the revelation, tweeting: "I ain’t know know crying thug no more. I’m the best detective in Gotham. I AM TIM DRAKE🦸🏽‍♂️ See you SEASON 3 FANDOM LOVEEEE."

Lycurgo's casting comes after the series was confirmed to be adding Savannah Welch as the Gotham City Police Chief and former Batgirl, Barbara Gordon. The current Robin Jason Todd, played by actor Curran Walters, will travel down his own dark path and become the violent vigilante the Red Hood. This paves the way for a new Robin, and Lycurgo will likely take on that role over the course of Titans Season 3, which means the series now has three characters that will have held the role in pages of DC comics.

I ain’t know know crying thug no more. I’m the best detective in Gotham. I AM TIM DRAKE🦸🏽‍♂️ See you SEASON 3 FANDOM LOVEEEE @DCTitans @Variety 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/rrWlKtHpml — lycurgo (@jaylycurgo) January 28, 2021

"This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically," series showrunner Greg Walker said of season three at DC FanDome. "I think that's the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively."

Titans also stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), and Chella Man (Jericho).

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.