Titans' Barbara Gordon Actress Savannah Welch Reveals Stunt Training Video

On Tuesday, Titans fans got some major news when it was revealed that Savannah Welch has been cast for Season 3 of the HBO Max series as the fan-favorite character Barbara Gordon. Per a report from Variety, in Season 3, Barbara will be the Gotham City Police Commissioner but will partner up with Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) when he returns to Gotham with the pair fighting crime once more. Now, Welch is sharing a look at her stunt training for the series in a behind-the-scenes video.

Shared on Twitter by a fan account, the video appears to have originally been shared by Welch and shows the actress working on her stunt training apparently over Canada's Thanksgiving holiday. You can check it out for yourself below.

Savannah Welch já terminado para a 3ª temporada com a equipe de dublês. #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/0rWV0ZWgJH — Titans Brasil (@DCUTitansBR) January 19, 2021

As was the case in comics. Titans' Barbara was once Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker and now uses a wheelchair. In real life, Welch is an amputee, having lost one of her legs in a 2016 accident. Since then, Welch has become a spokesperson and advocate for the disability community. She's previously appeared in projects like Boyhood, Tree of Life, and most recently the History Channel drama Six in which she played a Marine who suffers an amputation in combat.

As for the third season of Titans, there is a lot in store for fans. Curran Walters' Jason Todd will be move on from the role of Robin and will take on the mantle of Red Hood, a move that follows his trajectory in comics. There is also expected to be a major storyline for Anna Diop's Kory/Starfire, due in part to the arrival of her sister Blackfire (Damaris Lewis).

"We're planning a big season for Kory this year," series executive producer Gary Walker previously told TV Line. "The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny... all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

