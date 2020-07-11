The Batman TV Series Reportedly Prequel to Movie

✖

Gotham PD is currently in development of HBO Max, spinning out of the events of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Though unconfirmed, one Hollywood insider is now suggesting the series — which Reeves is also producing — will serve as a prequel to the series and show Gotham City as it descends into chaos. The latest news comes from Variety reporter Justin Kroll, who suggests the series will seemingly follow a similar trajectory to that of Fox's Gotham.

"No idea if Patz will make man [sic] appearance but what I have learned is that it be set before when THE BATMAN is set and dive into how Gotham became corrupt and infested with criminals," Kroll tweeted late Friday night.

According to a statement released from Warner Brothers, Gotham PD is confirmed to reside in the world of Reeves' The Batman, though a timeline wasn't immediately available.

"The groundbreaking television series to be written by Winter is set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms," the statement read. "The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham. This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group."

Reeves himself previously teased the timeline of The Batman, suggesting it would focus on the Caped Crusader's formative years as the world's greatest detective. "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves revealed during an interview last year.

"It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films," the filmmaker added. "The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

