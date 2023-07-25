Ayo Edebiri Talks Which Live-Action Marvel Character She Wants to Play

Between The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Ayo Edebiri is having a pretty epic year — and it sounds like she's more than willing to add a blockbuster superhero movie to that list. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian to promote her role as April O'Neil in Mutant Mayhem, Edebiri was asked if there is a live-action superhero movie she would like to portray onscreen. This comes as reports have indicated that Edebiri is cast in a mystery role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts movie, although that casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

"I don't know," Edebiri said in our interview, which you can check out above. "As a big X Men kid, I feel like if there's... I don't know. I don't think I'm cool enough to play Storm."

"If there's anybody in that arena I get, you know, some powers," Edebiri continued. "I could do things that make sense with my hands. I'd throw down. Yeah, I'm down."

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW, Marvel)

Who Is Cast in Thunderbolts?

If Edebiri ends up joining the cast of Thunderbolts, she would star alongside MCU veterans Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

"I just made a joke about [how] it's like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it's like there's a dwarf drinking a beer and then there's like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there's this ghost... it's not gonna happen like that, I don't think," Harbour told ComicBook.com in an interview at last year's D23 Expo. "But I think that's one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can't say too much at this point, but they're an exciting introduction of this team together again, that's going to be a lot of fun."

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.