The Bear Creator Developing New TV Series

The Bear creator Christopher Storer is developing a new series for FX. Based on the upcoming book All The Other Mothers Hate Me, the story reportedly centers on an American woman who believes her son murdered a wealthy student at his posh British private school. Storer and FX had to fend off a number of other bidders to land the rights, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that as many as 12 companies were interested in picking it up.

The novel hails from a Sarah Harman, a London-based journalist and NBC correspondent. It's her debut novel and, like some other big acquisitions from the literary marketplace (notably the $200 million-budgeted Argylle, which some suspect was secretly written by an A-list celebrity), is being seen as a potentially huge hit. Harman is expected to write the script for Storer's adaptation, likely with some help from Storer. The novel will be released in 2025.

Between now and the start of production on All The Other Mothers Hate Me, Storer will direct The Winter of Frankie Machine, adapting a 2006 novel by Don Winslow, for Paramount Pictures.

Storer, Josh Senior, and Cooper Wehde will produce All the Other Mothers Hate Me under Storer's American Light & Fixture banner.

The success of The Bear goes beyond just Storer landing a movie and some high profile TV projects. Recently, FX announced they were developing a new series from The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo and Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada. The series is set to be based on a 2021 This American Life segment titled "I Was a Teenage Smuggler". According to Deadline, the series will be a half-hour comedy written by Calo, Estrada, and the story's reporter, Kevin Sieff. The three will executive produce alongside This American Life's Ira Glass and Alissa Shipp. Estrada will also direct the pilot and will also produce via his Antigravity Academy.