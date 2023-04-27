The Bear: Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Joins Season 2 Cast

Bob Odenkirk is taking his talents to Chicago. The award-winning actor has spent the last 15 years portraying Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The latter is now over, but Odenkirk isn't leaving our screens any time soon. In addition to his new series on AMC, Odenkirk has joined FX's buzzy hit series The Bear in its second season.

The Bear, which follows the story of a trained chef returning to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop, was one of 2022's most talked-about new shows. Season 2 is set to premiere this summer, and the already stellar cast will get a boost from Odenkirk, who will be appearing in a guest starring capacity.

According to a report from Variety, Odenkirk has a role in The Bear's sophomore season, but the details of the character are being kept under wraps.

What Is The Bear About?

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a chef who returns to his family's sandwich shop in Chicago. The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. The series was created by Christopher Storer.

Here's the synopsis for The Bear on FX:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."