Netflix Might Replace Love Is Blind Hosts After Controversial Season 4 Reunion (Report)

Netflix is reportedly considering firing Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey and replacing them with a new celebrity couple, following the backlash to the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion special. Earlier this month, Netflix tried to air the Love Is Blind 4 reunion its second big live show event (following Chris Rock's recent standup special), only to have the live feed crash for a large portion of the viewing audience. When Love Is Blind Season 4's reunion special did air, viewers were incensed at the way that the Lachey's MC'd the event, leading to a petition to replace Nice and Vanessa Lachey as the show's hosts:

"Many enjoy the show but it's being held back from its full potential with cringy Nick and Vanessa Lachey," said the petition's creator, Libby Cross. "Most recently Nick Lachey shaded his ex-wife Jessica Simpson by claiming 'second marriages are always the best' on the season 3 reunion. This comment was uncalled for, forced and spiteful toward Jessica who has been publicly supportive and positive about her ex husband. Vanessa Lachey is domineering of every reunion and attempts to gain as much camera time as possible by cutting into every conversation, speaking over her husband and contestants, and very badly acting like she cares about members of the cast. Neither Nick or Vanessa make any effort to guide the cast through a confusing and emotional experience and blatantly attempt to stir up drama and leave."

A new report from Daily Mail UK now claims that Netflix is listening to Love Is Blind fans and considering replacing Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts:

"There's always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels," claims an insider close to the show. If they want to keep their ratings up, there's got to be a change."

Not only that, the report goes on to claim that Netflix may have two new hosts in mind: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the famous contestants from Love Is Blind Season 1 who remain married now, three years after their time on the show in 2020:

"Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal," the source claimed. "They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts – and at this point they can't relate to Vanessa or Nick."

(Photo: Netflix)

So far, Netflix has not made any official announcement about replacing Nick and/or Vanessa Lachey on Love Is Blind, but fans on social media seem to be in support of the idea of Lauren and Cameron taking over.

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.