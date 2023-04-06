The Bear Season 2 Reveals Release Month

2022 gave us no shortage of new TV hits. One such show was The Bear, an FX original series that didn't have a ton of buzz ahead of its exclusive debut on Hulu, but it quickly gained traction with both fans and critics and word of mouth helped turn it into a surprise hit. Now, television fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting the Season 2 return of The Bear.

Earlier this year, FX revealed that The Bear would be coming sometime this summer, but there were no other specifics given at the time. That changed with the recent release of a new teaser trailer for The Bear Season 2. According to the teaser, The Bear will be coming back to Hulu with new episodes in June. You can check out the full teaser below!

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White as a chef who returns to his family's sandwich shop in Chicago. The cast also includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson. The series was created by Christopher Storer.

Here's the synopsis for The Bear on FX:

"The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

