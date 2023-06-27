Hulu's Futurama Revival Releases First Full Trailer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Futurama is coming back for a new season after nearly a decade after the animated series previously ended its run, and Hulu has released the first full trailer for Futurama Season 11 showing off what fans can expect to see in the new episodes! Futurama notably has already gotten revived following a cancellation once, and ten years after that first revival ended, Futurama is returning once more with new episodes. Making its streaming debut with Hulu, Futurama is promising to not only provide some new adventures for the Planet Express crew but follow ups on previous stories left hanging from the original series.

Futurama Season 11 will be making its premiere with Hulu on July 24th, and following the previous release of the initial teaser giving fans a brief look at what to expect from the new episodes, Hulu has dropped the first full trailer for Futurama's new episodes! Teasing tons of new fun episodes featuring Fry and the others coming our way, you can check out the new trailer for the next major Futurama revival below:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11

Futurama Season 11 premieres with Hulu on July 24th, with new episodes following on a weekly basis after. You can sign up for Hulu here. Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs are returning as well with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all previously confirmed. Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone." The biggest teases come thereafter. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see in Futurama's new season with Hulu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!