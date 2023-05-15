The Bear Season 2 Gets First Trailer

The Bear Season 2 trailer is out, and it shows the crazy crew at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, as they try to use the money found by owner and head chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) to re-open the restaurant and start a whole new Chicago eatery legend, with their new spot "The Bear."

Obviously (as you can see in the trailer footage), Carmy won't exactly be on easy street while trying to open his new spot. In the breach with him is the collection of lovable bastards from Season 1, including "Cousin!" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), ambitious newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and veteran cooks trying to learn new tricks, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Marcus (Lionel Boyce). Carmy's sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) will also be stressing over the business (and the legacy of her dead brother Michael) and familiar Chicago misfits like handyman Neil (Matty Matheson), and shady wise guy Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) will also be trying to help Carmy get his new venture off the ground.

New additions to The Bear for Season 2 include Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul). The show will return with Season 2 episodes on June 22nd, and will only stream on FX on Hulu.

The first season of The Bear became a slow-burn cult hit for FX and Hulu, thanks largely to the word-of-mouth buzz surrounding White's performance as Carmy, and the intense sequences that creator Christopher Storer shot within the tight confines of a restaurant kitchen. The opening sequence of the pilot episode alone is something still being talked about – so it's going to be curious to see how The Bear Season 2 ups that ante.

What is FX Hulu's The Bear About?

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

