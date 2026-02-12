Playmates Toys Reveals Dungeon Crawler Carl Toyline and Collectibles, And Princess Donut Steals The Show (Exclusive)

Playmates Toys is kicking off this year’s Toy Fair with some marvelous news, especially for those who are fans of Matt Dinniman’s hit science-fiction and fantasy LitRPG series, Dungeon Crawler Carl. The hit book series is now entering the realm of toys and collectibles thanks to Playmates Toys (under the Borant Corporation name), and we’ve got your exclusive first look at all of the new toylines. That said, it will not surprise you in the least to know that Princess Donut has completely stolen the show.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Playmates Toys’ new Dungeon Crawler Carl line will bring many of your series favorites to life in collectible form, and there are several different toylines you can add to your collections. These toylines include Collectible Crawlers, Highlight Statues, Loot Boxes, and Princess Donut Plush, and there will also be official Trading Cards in the mix as well. While we don’t have a look at the Princess Donut Plush just yet, the Loot Boxes will feature several Princess Donut mystery figures, and they are all delightful.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Is About To Take Over The Toy Aisle

The Dungeon Crawler Carl series follows the adventures of Carl and his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Princess Donut, as they attempt to survive an alien invasion on Earth, though that Takeover is also displayed through a television show that challenges Earth’s survivors to make it through an 18-level dungeon.

The various lines will include more articulated action figures and action-packed statues, as well as the blind box Princess Donut spotlights. The Collectible Crawlers feature big colors and expressions, though the magnetic Princess Donut on Carl’s shoulder takes the win.

Fans will be able to start adding characters from the books to their displays later this year, and the first wave of figures will debut at San Diego Comic-Con this summer before hitting retail in the fall of 2026.

The Highlight Statues give fans a sense of the big action services found in the books, and each one packs a lot of personality and big moments from the story into a small space. While I personally love the Murder Dozer and the Goblins, the Princess Donut moment with Mordecai’s mother’s ashes is, well, hard to forget. You can find the full breakdown for each line below.

Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Collectible Crawlers – The first wave of 6” collectible

figures are highly detailed and fully poseable. Each figure includes interchangeable

hands and heads, along with multiple accessories specific to each character. Wave 1

includes Mordecai, Prepotente, Carl & Princess Donut—who sits regal on Carl’s

shoulder via a magnet.

Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Dungeon Highlight Statues – Boxed as blind

purchases, fans will discover statues inspired by some of the most iconic moments from

the beginning of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series. Scenes include Carl & Donut running

from a Jug O’ Boom-created explosion, Goblins turning to goo from their own Murder

Dozer, Donut crapping in Mordecai’s mother’s ashes, and Donut riding on Mongo’s back

over a severed Mantaur arm… Mongo is appalled!

Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Loot Boxes – Boxed as blind purchases, each box

includes a mystery Princess Donut figure and one to four related accessories with

bronze, silver, and gold variant opportunities.

Princess Donut Plush – Both 8-inch and 12-inch deluxe versions of Princess Donut will

include many of her iconic accessories.

Dungeon Crawler: World Earth Trading Cards – The first official collection of DCC

trading cards includes crawlers, NPCs, mobs, and Borant Corp officials. Decks may

include ultra-rare sketch, signed, and foil cards.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl toyines will start hitting stores this fall.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!