The Best Sitcom Reboot on TV Officially Renewed (Fans Know What They Want Next)

April is about to come to a close, meaning 2026 is already more than 30% done, and fans have already been blessed with some hit new shows. Marvel surprised everyone with Season 1 of Wonder Man, which proved to be a heartfelt series about making it in an unstable world, while Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay just premiered to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score (and revealed the streamer can expand beyond sci-fi and still deliver on an original, fun TV series). One of the best shows of the year wasn’t just on streaming, though, and this reboot has fans falling in love with classic tv again.

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This year saw sitcom fans finally get what they want, with the return of Scrubs to the airwaves. Now, following the success of the reboot’s fresh batch of episodes and its stellar return to form with many of its iconic characters, ABC and Hulu have confirmed that Scrubs has officially been renewed for Season 2. That’s the good news, at least. The bad news is that the announcement of Scrubs‘ renewal for Season 2 fails to mention any of the key details that fans are eager to know, like when it will return, how many episodes it will have, and what characters will come back.

Scrubs Renewed for Season 2 (But When Is It Out?)

The original run of Scrubs from 2001 to 2010 has become a fan-favorite, with the enjoyment fans found in those original seasons surpassing the disappointment of Season 9’s all-new cast of characters. As such, demand for a reboot has been one that fans have wanted for years, and unlike many reboots that generate a lot of talk online, the audience actually showed up for the Scrubs revival. As of this writing, the new season of Scrubs has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even higher 93% audience score on the platform.

Part of the success for the show is that Scrubs did what a good reboot/legacy sequel can pull off, which is returning to the formula that works but bringing its characters into a new era and generation. That said, Scrubs did surprise many fans by leaving some of the key characters from the original behind, either dropping them entirely or reducing them to recurring characters with only sporadic appearances. The good news for fans is that John C. McGinley has already confirmed he’ll be back as Dr. Cox in a much bigger capacity for the next season of the series, and now that it’s confirmed, we can prep for the revival to perhaps reach the level fans were hoping for. That said, there are even more characters we’re still waiting to return.

It took a long time for the first season of the Scrubs revival to finally get off the ground, though, with hopes that the next season won’t take quite as long. Though the episodes were ordered in July, production didn’t start until last October, concluding in December thanks to the show’s shortened first season. As of this writing, it’s unclear if Season 2 of Scrubs will return to a bigger episode count, but also when it will even be released. Fans will no doubt hope for a longer second season (many of the past seasons had 20+), but for now, knowing more is coming at all is a good sign; plus, Zach Braff has hopes for even more.