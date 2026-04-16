Scrubs Revival’s Renewal & How Many Seasons Are Planned Addressed by Creator & Zach Braff

Scrubs is back, and fans seem to be loving it, by and large. The Scrubs revival has had a big pop-culture breakthrough since it first started airing in late February, with both old fans and newcomers alike enjoying the continuing exploits of Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) and his fellow doctors, nurses, and friends at the Sacred Heart Hospital. But beyond getting its comedic steps back, Scrubs has managed to create real adult drama and middle-aged concerns that now appeal to the same fan base who enjoyed the show in its heyday. With laughs and lore both locked in place, it seems like Scrubs is setting itself up for a run that could last well beyond one season.

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So are there any plans beyond Scrubs Season 10? Series star Zach Braff and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence are speaking up and addressing the possibility in a new interview.

Scrubs Creator Confirms Plans For Season 11 (And Beyond)

ABC – HULU

Bill Lawrence did not mince words, letting Screen Rant know that when it comes to the cast and crew of the revival series, “None of us would be here if we weren’t planning to still do the show…I don’t know many, many [seasons].” He pointed to Zach Braff as being the one who has the most influence over whether or not Scrubs continues, saying, “That’s going to be on that guy…Hey, Zach, how many seasons of the show do you want to do?”

Braff answered, “I think five,” which then prompted Lawrence to state, “Five… I think five’s a great number. Everyone should be happy with five. ”

“I think five’s a great number,” Braff confirmed. “Everyone should be happy with five. Whatever Bill wants.”

ABC – HULU

(SPOILERS) The Scrubs revival has picked up more than a decade after the end of Season 8 of the original series. J.D. had to pick himself up from a divorce from Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) and working independently, to becoming the new Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart, after being appointed by Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). Over the course of the season, J.D. had to adjust to stepping into a leadership role, repair some frayed relationships with the likes of Dr. Turk (Donald Faison) and his wife, Carla (Judy Reyes), and even navigate the world of single life and the modern dating scene. All while also trying to co-parent with Elliot.

By the end of the season, things took a slightly darker turn, as Dr. Cox was revealed to have serious health challenges, forcing J.D. to mature… just in time for his greatest nemesis to return, and pledge to make new mischief at the hospital. It was a clear setup for Season 2, and even more incentive for Disney and ABC to officially announce that Scrubs is continuing.

Watch Scrubs Season 10 on Hulu, and discuss the show with us on the ComicBook Forum!