The Big Bang Theory Star Shares Sweet Blooper Reel Celebrating Jim Parsons' Birthday

While The Big Bang Theory came to an end with season 12, the show is still a fan favorite and will always be thanks to fantastic performances from its cast. That, of course, includes Mayim Bialik's Amy and Jim Parsons' Sheldon, who became one of the best parts of the show after Bialik was added to the cast. For Parsons' Birthday, Bialik posted a Happy Birthday message to Parsons in the form of a blooper reel along with a sweet message to Parsons. Bialik couldn't be happier with the fact that she got to work with Parsons on the show and still gets to work with him on her new show Call Me Kat, and she's truly enjoyed the journey and their friendship. You can check out the blooper reel below.

"Happy Birthday Jim!! 🥳 Shamy Bloopers I worked alongside this man for almost a decade and basically imitated him as Amy.🤓 Now we work together as producers of @callmekatfox, and it’s all a wonderful blessing to know and love @therealjimparsons," Bialik wrote on Instagram. "Happiest of birthdays to you, my friend. 💜 To celebrate, here are some bloopers from our time together on set! #TBBT #Shamy"

The blooper reel is great, and while Parsons tries to not break, Bialik gets him to several times throughout, and you can watch the whole thing in the post above.

It's shocking to think co-creator Chuck Lorre wasn't sold on Parsons for the role, but as co-creator Bill Prady shared in a recent interview, it was because Lorre didn't think he could repeat his excellent audition.

"We saw -- oh God, I don't know, 100 people?" Prady told People. "And when Jim Parsons came in, he was Sheldon on a level -- you know, there were people who came in and you went, 'Okay, well, he's kind of okay,' 'Oh, he's pretty good,' 'Maybe he's the guy.' And Jim came in and he was just -- from that audition, he was the Sheldon that you saw on television."

"He created that character at that audition," Prady said. "And he left the room and I turned and I went, 'That's the guy! That's the guy! That's the guy!' And Chuck turned and he said, 'Nah, he's gonna break your heart. He'll never give you that performance again. I have to say, in the story of my relationship with Chuck, the number of times that I'm right and Chuck is wrong may be... I'm gonna go with one. This may be the only example of where I actually was right. And Jim Parsons came back in the next day and gave us that exact same performance again. It was like, 'This is Sheldon.'"

Could you imagine anyone else playing Sheldon? Yeah, we can't either.