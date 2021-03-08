The Big Bang Theory: Why Kaley Cuoco "Freaked Out" Over Series Ending

✖

The Big Bang Theory came to a close nearly two years ago, but its impact on the world of television is still being felt. The long-running CBS sitcom made bonafide stars out of its ensemble cast members, all before culminating in a heartwarming and emotional series finale. In a recent interview with The One Show, series star Kaley Cuoco spoke about the experience of saying goodbye to the series, and revealed that the ambiguity of what "next projects" would be on the horizon had a profound impact on her.

"When I started freaking out about the comparisons there would be or what my next project would be, I realized you can't compare anything to 'Big Bang,'" Cuoco explained. "As its own entity, I'll never have that again... I won't have that cast again, the money, the schedule, the 12 years... I mean, all of it was insane."

Cuoco's post The Big Bang Theory career has already gone to some interesting heights, with award-nominated work producing and starring in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

"I was like, OK, if I can accept that nothing will compare to that, I can't control what other people are gonna say about me, but I knew my next project was gonna be for me and I was gonna leave that in its own place," Cuoco revealed.

Cuoco has been candid about the wave of emotions she felt as The Big Bang Theory neared its end, previously expressing that she would have been on the show for as long as possible.

"I was laughing," Cuoco previously said of the series nearing its end. "I was like, 'How are we gonna shoot that last episode?' I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it 'cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears. It's gonna be tough, it's gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we're with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We're all OK with the choice. We've just grown up together, so it's our adult decision."

