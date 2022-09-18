The Big Bang Theory Stars To Reunite on Fan-favorite Sitcom

A Big Bang Theory reunion is coming, by way of the upcoming third season of Call Me Kat. According to Deadline, the fourth episode of the Fox sitcom will feature guest appearance by Kevin Sussman who previously played comic book store owner Stuart on The Big Bang Theory. Per the report, Sussman will play Zac, the owner of a board game bar on Call Me Kat with the episode seeing Max (Cheyenne Jackson) and Carter (Julian Grant) visiting the bar to check out the competition. The episode is set to air on October 20th.

Sussman's appearance on Call Me Kat will mark the first on-screen Big Bang Theory reunion since the long-running series ended in 2019. Interestingly, Call Me Kat is already something of a Big Bang Theory reunion behind the scenes as Jim Parsons serves as an executive producer on the series. Mayim Bialik stars. At this time, Parsons is not expected to make an appearance on the series.

As for a more formal Big Bang Theory cast reunion, there isn't anything on the horizon just yet, though various members of the series' cast aren't opposed to one eventually. Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali, previously told ComicBook.com he would be open to one in the future.

"So, when I'm 60 years old, if television still exists," Nayyar said. "To be honest, that was a really wonderful time of my life and now I'm enjoying other endeavors as well. And if that were to happen, then it's in the universe's hands but currently, I'm just enjoying spending time with them."

Nayyar isn't the only cast member open to doing some sort of reunion at some point in the future. Kaley Cuoco explained last year that she would be open to a reunion at some point in the future, provided the rest of the cast were open to it.

"I think in a few years or whenever anyone's open to it, I definitely would be down for that," Cuoco said. "It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it'd be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long."

The third season of Call Me Kat premieres on Thursday, September 29th at 9:30/8:30c on Fox. Episode 4 airs October 20th.