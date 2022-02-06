Big Bang Theory Star Teases Cast Reunion in the Future

It’s been nearly three years since The Big Bang Theory ended after 12 seasons, and while that hasn’t been a particularly long time in the grand scheme of things, given the popularity of cast reunion specials for beloved television series and franchises, fans have been hopeful that there could be a The Big Bang Theory reunion on the horizon. However, fans might find themselves waiting for a while. Series star Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali on the long-running series, isn’t opposed to a reunion, but probably not anytime soon. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of his new Apple TV+ series Suspicion, Nayyar joked there could be a reunion well in the future “if television still exists”.

“So, when I’m 60 years old, if television still exists,” Nayyar said. “To be honest, that was a really wonderful time of my life and now I’m enjoying other endeavors as well. And if that were to happen, then it’s in the universe’s hands but currently, I’m just enjoying spending time with them.”

Nayyar isn’t the only cast member open to doing some sort of reunion at some point in the future. Kaley Cuoco explained last year that she would be open to a reunion at some point in the future, provided the rest of the cast were open to it.

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely would be down for that,” Cuoco said. “It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

Cuoco also said that when it comes to a The Big Bang Theory reunion, she’d want one like the Friends reunion special.

“When I watched it, I definitely thought, ‘I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show,’” Cuoco said.

While a reunion doesn’t appear to be in the cards right now, fans will simply have to be satisfied with the behind-the-scenes secrets of making the iconic sitcom. Nayyar recently revealed a particularly gross detail about the show’s set while talking with the British television program Sunday Brunch about how scenes featuring the characters going up and down stairs were filmed.

“The way it works is you go down the stairs and then they yell, ‘Hold’,” Nayyar explained of the stairs on the set that went “nowhere”. “They change the scenery from like if the apartment says 1a it suddenly says 2a or 3. They change the set, so it looks exactly like another floor.”

He continued, “You run back up the stairs, that go nowhere, and then you walk back down as if it’s a new floor. Down there is nothing. There’s a wall there where Johnny Galecki, for 12 years, would stick his chewing gum on. I’m not joking. So, if any of you are Johnny Galecki fans and you want his dried chewing gum, I am sure it’s for sale somewhere on the internet. Welcome to Hollywood.”

Suspicion is now streaming on Apple TV+.

