The Boys' A-Train Takes Over NYC Subway A Trains

Amazon Prime Video has announced a big promotion for The Boys that is taking place in New York City that frankly makes too much sense. As annoucned by the streamer, the New York A train subway line got an update this week that transformer it to include the image of Jessie T. Usher's speedster hero....A-Train. Starting today the A train is headed down Eighth Avenue featuring the character and even "in-world advertising from the series," including the A-Train energy drink that has popped up within the latest season of the show. Check out photos of it below.

This week will see the premiere of the highly anticipated "Herogasm" adaptation by the Prime Video series, something that has been in the work for years and which the producers have been hyping up for some time. "It's a different adaptation to what I could have imagined, that's for sure," Usher previously told The Digital Fix. "I'd seen it in the source material, I kind of read it. And I think I know what people are expecting. But I'm happy to say that I do not think anyone will actually be able to predict what you're going to get. There, we'll just let that be as concerning as it should be."

(Photo: PRIME VIDEO)

"There's definitely a lot of madness," series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector's Issue about the new season. "It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about 'Herogasm' from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we're doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off."

Five episodes of The Boys' season three are now available with episode 6 premiering in just a few hours and the final two episodes arriving over the next two weeks. As of this writing the new season of the show has managed to hold on to its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, complete with a "Certified Fresh" distinction, tying it with season two as the highest rated batch of episodes for the show. Even with the critical acclaim that has followed the show, many viewers have been review-bombing the show not only for its content but because the series continues to release episodes weekly.

Season three of The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.