Every Season an Unfairly Cancelled Sitcom Reboot Is Finally Back on Streaming

There’s a growing nostalgia bubble in Hollywood that hasn’t yet popped. An obsession with the past and a desire for comfort and safe financial bets has driven studios to rely on comfortable 90s, 2000s, and classic IP reboots in the modern TV and movie landscape. Netflix has had a hand in the reboot and revival craze with shows like Fuller House and Lost in Space, and the streamer is about to add another boost of nostalgia to its library with a cancelled three-season sitcom reboot.

More than three decades after the original show wrapped its nine-season run, NBC returned to the Manhattan Criminal Court’s night shift with its modern Night Court revival series. The Melissa Rauch-led sitcom debuted amid the current reboot era of Hollywood but was pretty short-lived. Night Court only ran for three seasons from 2023 until 2025 before it was canceled amid declining ratings, and it unfortunately became a lot more difficult to rewatch after its third and final season left Peacock in November, making all 47 episodes of the sitcom unavailable on streaming. Sitcom lovers will finally be able to rediscover the hidden gem revival once all three seasons of Night Court return to streaming on Netflix on February 3rd.

Night Court Was a Nostalgic Reboot That Deserved More Seasons

NBC’s Night Court revival ticked all of the boxes for a nostalgic second act. The reboot managed to leverage nostalgia with a fresh perspective for a modern audience with John Larroquette’s return as Dan Fielding, which provided a necessary bridge to the original series, and Rauch’s portrayal of Abby Stone, the daughter of the original show’s beloved Judge Harry Stone. As the series followed Abby as she followed in her father’s footsteps and presided over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, it maintained the conveyor belt of wacky, quirky courtroom cases and colorful defendants that made the original courtroom setting so effective while adding a more restrained focus on the human beings behind the gags.

Every aspect of the Night Court reboot oozed a nostalgic yet sanitized sitcom-by-numbers formula that aimed and succeeded at hitting comfort TV level and provided a little something for long-time fans of the ‘80s classic and newcomers. Unfortunately, the colorful and familiar courtroom atmosphere and the modern take on the chaotic night shift didn’t stick with viewers. The show was canceled amid a double-digit viewership decline. There had been some hope that the cliffhanger Season 3 ending could be resolved if the show found a different home, Rauch confirmed over the summer that “after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell’” to the show.

If you’re in the mood for a binge-watch, Netflix has you covered this February. In addition to all three seasons of Night Court, the streaming giant has already added Heartland Season 18 and The Way Home Season 3 this month. All five seasons of the dark comedy Search Party, the four-season sitcom What I Like About You, ABC’s complete Suburgatory show are scheduled to arrive later in the month, among several other licensed TV series and new seasons of Netflix originals.

