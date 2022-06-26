The Boys: Documentary My Octopus Teacher Inspired Herogasm, Naturally

Amazon Prime has been teasing the third season of The Boys' adaptation of the infamous "Herogasm" storyline from the comics, and this week it finally released on the streaming service. While the live-action adaptation isn't as wild as the comics, it definitely brought that storyline to life in the best way it could have. During the episode Chase Crawford's The Deep is engaging in intercourse with an octopus until Starlight catches him. The scene in question is really outlandish, but as it turns out, the idea came from a very sane place. In a new interview with Variety, Crawford revealed that series creator Eric Kripke got the idea from the My Octopus Teacher documentary.

"He was watching that documentary," Crawford revealed. "Which is a very touching documentary, and he was like, 'Is the guy, like, sexual with it? Is he going to, like, fuck this octopus?' That was going through Kripke's mind and he was like 'Ohhh, this is going to go in the writers' room.'"

"I would preface it with this: Kripke has said, it's so absurd the science of it. Scientifically it can't actually happen. There's not an orifice. So it's so out there, but that rig was the most cumbersome and annoying. I didn't realize how heavy it was going to be. It was like a necklace. It was hanging around and they wrapped it, but it was so heavy they kept having to detach legs because I couldn't last all day doing it with this 40-pound thing." The Boys star added.

The Boys gave us our first introduction to Soldier Boy who is played by frequent Kripke collaborator Jensen Ackles. Kripke has previously worked with the actor on Supernatural from seasons one through five. Now, he's brought the actor to his next series that involves some of the most hated superheroes. Ackles plays the series' Captain America-type hero and now the series has been renewed for a fourth season.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television continued, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

New episodes of The Boys premiere on Prime Video on Fridays. Stay tuned for details on Season 3.

