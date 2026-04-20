The Boys Fans Are Convinced Soldier Boy Just Killed 1 Member of the Seven in the Wildest Way Possible

Homelander and the rest of the Seven are busy fighting against Billy Butcher, Starlight, and several more heroes in The Boys Season 5, but Soldier Boy might’ve just made that task harder. Even just three episodes in, a lot has happened with Jensen Ackles’ Supe. He has been brought out of cryo-freeze by his son, almost killed by a virus, and the reveal that he survived thanks to his V-1 blood has now sparked a race for more of it that looks set to define the show’s ending. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episode 3, “Every One of You Sons of B*tches.”

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Still, it’s not all high-stakes stuff, as Soldier Boy manages to get involved in a different kind of Supe action by having sex with Firecracker. This was so he could sort of get revenge on his “freak” son, though the realization that Firecracker and Homelander haven’t had that kind of relationship takes away that a bit. However, this might also have had one unintended consequence, as fans are now theorizing that he’s infected her with the Supe-killing virus, and that she’ll die as a result. It’s gained a fair bit of traction, though perhaps no one put it as eloquently as X user @b1ngbvag_ in the post below:

guys the concept of firecrackers death being caused by solider boys virus infested nut..#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/q92dE6DsWG — b1ngbvag_ ⋆.˚ STAN ANNIE JANUARY FOR CLEAR SKIN (@b1ngbvag_) April 18, 2026

Soldier Boy Killing Firecracker This Way Wouldn’t Be A Shocker In The Boys

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Immunity to a virus does not necessarily mean you cannot spread it, and that could easily apply to the Supe-killing virus in The Boys. Realistically, Firecracker is likely to die in Season 5 anyway: this is going to end the battle against Homelander, and so all the members of the Seven are at least somewhat at risk. There are many ways she could die, but being killed by Soldier Boy’s infected sperm would be one of the show’s weirdest, wildest twists yet, and also the idea of an STD (Supe Transmitted Disease, in this case) is the exact kind of thing the writers would probably do to raise the stakes of the final season.

Soldier Boy sleeping with Firecracker doesn’t necessarily need some sort of consequence. The Boys has had plenty of sex scenes over the course of its run, but they’re usually done for shock value, comedy, or as character moments that push specific relationships forward. Paying off them getting worked up over gun talk might be enough, but, given it plays down the Homelander revenge aspect, which is what makes me think there’s more to it. The concept of Soldier Boy being immune, but then the Boys’ attack on him still killing a Supe in this way, again just seems to fit with how the show operates.

The other possibility for this is that Firecracker is pregnant with Soldier Boy’s child. We at least know that Soldier Boy is not infertile, since Homelander was created with his sperm, so if they weren’t using protection (and he doesn’t seem the type?), then it could happen. There perhaps isn’t enough time left in the season to really explore that, which makes it less likely to me than the death option, but given Firecracker’s, er, motherly relationship with Homelander, it would be another very fitting, ironic twist as the show approaches its endgame.

New episodes of The Boys release on Wednesdays on Prime Video.

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