All 14 Members of The Seven in The Boys Before Season 5, Ranked by Power

During the first four seasons of The Boys, we have been introduced to a total of 14 members of Vought International’s premiere superhero team, the Seven. Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series of the same name, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys is a superhero show with a difference. The Boys’ “Supes” are manufactured and owned by a powerful corporation, Vought International, and abuse their powers for personal gain, although the general public generally view them as heroes. While there are many Supes, the best are chosen to join Vought’s most renowned superhero team, the Seven.

Inspired by Marvel’s Avengers or DC’s Justice League of America, the Seven combines Supes of varying abilities under the leadership of the lab-raised Homelander (Antony Starr). All the Seven’s missions are scripted and staged, and disasters often ensue when they set out to solve real issues. The Seven is also opposed by the titular Boys — led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) — contributing to Supe turnover, as the Boys have managed to eliminate or turn several Seven members. This, and other circumstances, have allowed 14 total known Supes to be in the Seven, but some are significantly more powerful than others.

14) The Deep

Kevin “The Deep” Kohler (Chace Crawford) is regularly belittled by his teammates because of his lack of any power that’s actually helpful in most of their battles. The Deep is The Boys’ version of Aquaman or Namor, able to communicate with ocean life and breath beneath the waves, which rarely comes into use. The Deep is also remarkably problematic, with his predatory behavior leading to him being kicked off the team in season 1, but he was later reinstated under Homelander’s complete control. The Deep’s power isn’t useful, and his lack of respect and influence make him the weakest member.

13) Firecracker

Introduced in The Boys season 4 as a new member of the Seven, Misty Tucker “Firecracker” Gray (Valorie Curry) only has a marginally more useful power than the Deep, but she is far more powerful in other regards. Namely, right now, Homelander needs her to satisfy his strange cravings, while Firecracker also has a huge amount of influence amongst right-wing groups. She has used this to promote hatred toward Starlight (Erin Moriarty), given their personal history, which has weakened the Boys on a number of occasions. Firecracker can create explosive sparks, which are pretty underwhelming, but her influence is impressive.

12) Mister Marathon

We’ve never actually seen Mister Marathon in the TV adaptation of The Boys, but he has been mentioned as the original speedster of the Seven, preceding A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Mister Marathon served as the Seven’s speedster for at least one year before being usurped by A-Train. In The Boys comic series, however, Mister Marathon only left the Seven when he was killed by Homelander, allowing A-Train to join, while Mister Marathon was actually considered more powerful. Mister Marathon is still alive in The Boys’ live-action adaptation, so it’s assumed A-Train is more powerful.

11) A-Train

While A-Train is more powerful than Mister Marathon in The Boys on TV, both still pale in comparison to some of the series’ other Supes. Reggie “A-Train” Franklin, in particular, struggles to keep up a lot of the time, especially before his heart transplant when he was reliant on using Compound V as a performance-enhancing drug. Now, A-Train has actually turned against the Seven and is fighting with the resistance comprising Starlight, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), and other members of Gen V’s cast. A-Train’s speeding power is impressive, but pales in comparison to invisibility, pyrokinesis, light manipulation, and superhuman intelligence.

10) Translucent

We didn’t see more of Schecht, the Supe known as Translucent (Alex Hassell), before he was murdered by Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) in The Boys season 1. Translucent’s ability to bend light using his carbon metamaterial skin allowed him to turn invisible and made him completely impenetrable, which made him a great addition to the original Seven team and the perfect spy. While Translucent’s invisibility and impenetrability make him more powerful than the likes of A-Train, Mister Marathon, and Firecracker, the fact he was actually killed by the Boys proves he’s not as powerful as other members of the Seven.

9) Supersonic

Similarly to Translucent, Alex “Supersonic” (Miles Gaston Villanueva) was killed in The Boys before he really got a chance to demonstrate his powers. While Hughie killed Translucent, however, it was Homelander who killed Supersonic to get Starlight back under his control, as Starlight and Supersonic were childhood friends. Supersonic was able to produce a sonic clap, which he displayed during his “Rock My Kiss” music video, and these shockwaves are powerful enough to shatter glass and perhaps break bones. This would have made him a very powerful asset to the Seven, but he was killed long before his time.

8) Lamplighter

It’s a shame we didn’t see more of Lamplighter (superhero franchise alum Shawn Ashmore) in The Boys prior to his fast death in season 2. Lamplighter had pyrokinetic abilities, allowing him to manipulate and augment fire, and this was proven to be strong enough to kill many other Supes in the Sage Grove Center. Lamplighter had a previous altercation with the Boys that culminated in the deaths of Grace Mallory’s (Laila Robbins) grandchildren, and he was demoted from the Seven shortly before the premiere of The Boys season 1, allowing a more powerful Supe to take his place.

7) Black Noir II

While the ability to produce a sonic clap is impressive, Supersonic has got nothing on the power-set of Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell). After the first Black Noir’s death at Homelander’s hands, a new Supe was recruited to portray the masked Seven member, with the public being none the wiser. With similar — albeit weaker — superhuman strength, reflexes, and durability, Black Noir II is a strong replacement, but, even with his extra flight ability, Black Noir II is not more powerful than the original. Nevertheless, he can easily take down regular humans, and has survived a brutal attack from the Boys.

6) Queen Maeve

In terms of raw physical strength, there’s no doubt that Maggie “Queen Maeve” Shaw (Dominique McElligott) is far stronger than Black Noir II, who has the strength of regular Supes. Maeve is The Boys’ version of DC’s Wonder Woman, so she has incredible strength, durability, endurance, and a superhuman leaping ability. She has been shown to withstand attacks from Homelander and Stormfront (Aya Cash), and could easily overpower Black Noir (Mitchell). She is the second-most physically-strong Seven member, but no longer has her powers after being exposed to Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) radiation, and is lacking in more unique power-sets.

5) Black Noir

Before Nathan Mitchell played Black Noir II, he starred as the man behind the mask of the original Black Noir, a Supe named Earving. Queen Maeve might have more physical strength than Black Noir, but Noir’s remarkable, ninja-like agility made him a much more capable and terrifying fighter. Acrobatic and fit with a regenerative healing factor that offered him a significantly longer lifespan than other Supes, Black Noir was immensely powerful, but was still easily eviscerated by Homelander after the latter learned Noir knew of his true parentage. He also had a nut allergy, which was a pretty massive weakness.

4) Starlight

While Black Noir might be able to overpower Starlight in a hand-to-hand battle, Annie January has a more varied and versatile range of abilities that make her slightly more powerful — especially since she’s still alive. Starlight can absorb energy from electricity and light currents and harness this to emit huge blasts of power, which also offers her the gift of flight. This power has proven strong enough to knock back Soldier Boy, A-Train, and even Homelander, so is seriously impressive. Starlight’s influence over her dedicated fan-base and her being the face of the resistance against Homelander gives her more power.

3) Stormfront

Similarly to Black Noir, Clara “Stormfront” Vought’s gift of longevity allowed her to reinvent herself after a lengthy career as Liberty during the 1960s and ’70s. Stormfront was originally a member of the Nazi Party who married Vought founder Frederick Vought. Her more versatile abilities, longevity, influence, and legacy make her more powerful than many other Supes in The Boys, and her energy emission ability is far more powerful than Starlight’s, being able to tear through entire buildings. Even so, she was still severely injured by Ryan Butcher’s (Cameron Crovetti) energy blast, and eventually committed suicide to escape Homelander.

2) Homelander

Stormfront’s power is off the charts, as are the abilities of many other Supes in The Boys, but they all pale in comparison to Homelander. Born and raised in a Vought lab as part of Project Odessa, Homelander has no social skills but has been trained his entire life to be the perfect poster boy and public-facing superhero. He is The Boys’ twisted version of DC’s Superman, with flight powers, superhuman strength and durability, laser eyes, x-ray vision, superhuman senses and reflexes, and a regenerative healing factor. Beyond that, Homelander even has presidential powers heading into The Boys season 5, cementing him as The Boys’ most significant and formidable antagonist, but even he is second to one other Supe.

1) Sister Sage

In a hand-to-hand fight, there’s no doubt Homelander would easily obliterate Jessica “Sister Sage” Bradley (Susan Heyward). However, a very strong argument could be made for Sister Sage being far stronger than Homelander, as her superior intellect and probability predictions allow her to completely manipulate the leader of the Seven, effectively putting him under her control. Sage is the smartest person on the planet whose brain regenerates constantly, giving her advanced intelligence and skills, a photographic memory, and a fearlessness in the face of other Supes, all of whom are beneath her. Sister Sage’s schemes shifted Homelander into a position of power in The Boys and led to the reemergence of Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) in Gen V, so there is no limit to where her remarkable power may take her next.

